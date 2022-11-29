Governor Adeleke’s decision rejected by Osun Assembly

Senator Ademola Adeleke, the incumbent governor of Osun state, and the state House of Assembly are already engaged in combat. Following his inauguration, Governor Adeleke changed the state’s name from “State of Osun” to “Osun State.” The Lawmakers, however, insisted that the governor cannot change the name in a statement they released on Monday, November 28.

The lawmakers argued that the state’s anthem, crest, and flag were an enactment of a law consented to on December 18, 2012, and no person can exact force to change it.

Adeleke also changed the designation of the state from “The State of the Virtues” to “The State of the Living Spring”.

This decision has stirred mixed reactions between the governor and the lawmakers.

The House of Assembly through the chairman of the House Committee on Media and Publicity, Moshood Kunle Akande responded to the governor’s choice by stating that the name of the state is determined by law, not by the governor’s preference.

“The State of Osun House of Assembly having reviewed the inaugural speech of the Governor and the activities of the inauguration hereby resolves as follows;

“The usage of the State Anthem, Crest, and Flag is an enactment of the law and as such, its usage is a matter of law and not choice.

“The enactment “State of Osun Anthem, Crest and Flag Law, 2012” assented to on December 18, 2012, contained in Schedule 1, II, III, IV, and V, which carefully details every component of this law is not in ambiguity.

“Schedule I is the State Anthem, Schedule II has to do with the State Crest, and Schedule III is the symbolic significance of the elements in the Flag.

“Lastly, while we are aware of a court judgment in effect.”

The lawmakers added that the state would continue to be described as the “State of Osun” and “Ipinle Omulabi” (State of the Virtuous).

In the same regard, concerned Nigerians aired their opinion here few;

Azeez Habeeb said:

“In as much as he wishes to right some wrongs of the past administration, he should have done it via the legislative process the way it came to being. “Taking quick-fire decisions like this without consulting the legislative arm of the state can make governing the state an Herculean task as he may be eventually impeached if he doesn’t apply wisdoms to some of his actions.”

Adeniji Oyebade H:

“Just because the citizens don’t have power, we could have changed it since, what is the meaning of State of Osun, for everywhere in the world city must be the first letter why state must come as last letter. So we accept Osun state as correct pronunciation.”

Falade Omoniyi said:

“You are not truthful, Osun State is recognized in the constitution and not State of Osun. It was known as Osun State before Aregbe came.”

Tunde Ogundepo said:

“The Legislatures are not against the Governor, it has to do with the constitution, let Governor Adeleke presents his stand to the state House of Assembly as a bill, then the same process of law that was used to enact it will now be used to repeal it through proper legislative lobbying. That is what they are saying not that they are ignorantly against the Governor. Governor should not act ignorantly.”

