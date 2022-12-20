Twitter former employees build Alternative App

Alphonzo Phonz Terrell and DeVaris Brown, former Twitter employees, are now creating “Spill,” a social networking site that resembles Twitter. With a three-month severance payout, Terrell and Brown were part of Elon Musk’s mass sacking of Twitter employees in November.

Both people now assert that they used Musk’s severance compensation to fund the creation and promotion of an alternative to the Bird app.

The Spill app, the two developers said, will serve as a shelter for Black Twitter artists and pander to “cultural drivers.”

Using their Twitter page to promote the new app said: “The app is meant to be a real-time discussion platform that puts culture first and it will debut in Janaury.”

Before being let go by Elon Musk, Terrell oversaw Twitter’s international social and editorial operations. Brown, on the other hand, concentrated mostly on machine learning while serving as Twitter’s product manager lead. According to Terrell, who discussed the new idea in an essay, the Spill app will leverage blockchain to pay users for popular postings and will include a feature dubbed “tea parties” where users can meet up virtually or in-person to socialize.

In his app release tweet, Terrell “But the blockchain is used to both credit artists and create a framework for us to pay them automatically. If they have a spill that becomes popularity and we monetize it, it works tremendously well.”

🚨Sincerity Alert🚨 y’all, we just crossed 20,000 reservations for #Spill – in LESS THAN 12 HOURS. Thank you for love, the feedback, the skepticism and the numerous offers of support – you have no idea how much this means. Aite, back to work ☕️ — Phonz is Spilling (@Phonz) December 17, 2022

