Nigerian in Canada arrested, police issue arrest warrant on alleged female accomplice in $500K airline tickets scam

The Police in the Canadian region of Peel arrested Adebowale Adiatu (left) and issued an arrest warrant for Gbemisola Akinrinade (right) in connection with an airline ticket scam.
Police in Peel Region allege two suspects fraudulently issued and sold 250 airline tickets valued in excess of $500,000.

According to investigators, between June and December of 2021, the suspects claimed they were working for travel agencies based out of the United Kingdom and accessed a secure online booking portal of a major European airline.

“It is alleged that these two individuals fraudulently sold valid flight tickets to unsuspecting customers and collected the payments to benefit themselves financially,” police said in release.

Police said the majority of those who bought the fraudulent tickets were from the Calgary area and the flights were mainly to Africa.

Police arrested Adebowale Adiatu, a 32-year-old man from Vaughan and charged him with Fraud Over $5,000, Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offence, and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Gbemisola Akinrinade, a 44-year-old woman from Brampton. She is wanted for Obtain by False Pretense, Unlawful Use of a Computer, Fraud Over $5,000, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime, Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offence, and Fraud Under $5,000.
Ref: Edmonton City news

