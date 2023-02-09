BUSINESS

Senegal and Liberia sign an agreement to control illegal fishing.

Tuesday, February 7, 2023 saw the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Senegal and Liberia to restrict “illegal and unlicensed” fishing activity within their respective maritime borders.

The agreement, which the Senegalese side claims will allow the arrest in Senegalese international waters of all Liberian-flagged vessels guilty of maritime crimes, was signed in the capital Dakar by Senegal’s Minister of Fisheries and Maritime Economy, Pape Sagna Mbaye, and his Liberian counterpart Metieh Glassco.

“If Liberian-flagged vessels engage in criminal practices and fall foul of the law, our vessels will be able to arrest them if they arrive in our waters,” Mbaye said following the signing.

The agreement will allow both nations to mutualize their efforts equally and speak with one voice inside the international agencies that oversee fishing operations all over the world, the Senegalese official noted.

Senegal has lost about $25 million as a result of illegal and unauthorized fishing, while Liberia has lost over $328 million. In order to successfully address the issue that threatens their fragile economies, both nations also committed to establishing South-South and South-North cooperation.

Ref: northafricapost

