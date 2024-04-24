‘I’m tired,’ Lady leaves UK with family, returns to Nigeria

A Nigerian woman living in the United Kingdom (UK) has decided to return to Nigeria, expressing her exhaustion with life in the UK.

In a popular TikTok video, the woman, known as nikkystar_55, shared her decision to leave behind the busy lifestyle of the UK and go back to Nigeria.

In the short video, she talked about feeling tired of the daily grind and longing for a simpler life back home.

Upon arriving in Nigeria, the woman wasted no time in immersing herself in the local culture. She indulged in traditional food and was seen in the video participating in farming activities, embracing the agricultural way of life in Nigeria.

Reflecting on their departure from the UK, she mentioned bringing along a lot of luggage, indicating a definitive decision to make Nigeria their new home.

In the video, she also shared how her husband met a colleague who felt the same way about returning to Nigeria, suggesting a growing trend among Nigerian expatriates seeking to reconnect with their roots and take advantage of opportunities in their home country.

This reflects a personal journey of seeking fulfilment and a sense of belonging, which many Nigerians abroad may relate to.

