U.S presidential, diplomatic heavyweights travel across Africa to enhance strategic influence

U.S presidential, diplomatic heavyweights travel across Africa

By Chido Nwangwu

The Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, will travel to three African countries beginning from March 25 to April 2, 2023.

VP Harris, the first Black woman to be elected into this position is scheduled to be in Accra, Ghana; Dar es Salaam, Tanzania; and Lusaka, Zambia.

“The trip will strengthen the United States’ partnerships throughout Africa and advance our shared efforts on security and economic prosperity,” according to a statement from the vice president’s spokesperson, Kirsten Allen.

Significantly, VP Harris will not visit Africa’s largest economy and most populated country, Nigeria, at this time. USAfricaonline.com has learned from an influential former diplomat at the U.S State Department that the decision to skip Nigeria was made “due to the unresolved issues arising from its February 2023 elections and some human rights matters.”

I recall that on January 25, 2023., U.S Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, announced on his official Twitter page regarding Nigeria: “To support Nigeria’s upcoming elections, today I am announcing visa restrictions for those involved in undermining democracy in Nigeria. The United States supports Nigerian aspirations to combat corruption and strengthen democracy and the rule of law.”

Many Nigerians are still wondering and asking how far has that been implemented?

Who, among those that facilitated the rigging of the February 25, 2023 presidential and national assembly elections, perpetrated fraud and violence against democracy and the electoral process have been denied visa? The sad truth is that some of them will set their anti-democracy violations in motion on Saturday, March 18, 2023 governorship and State Assembly elections. Blinken has, previously, been to Nigeria.

Blinken started his travel to Ethiopia and Niger, from March 14 to 17, 2023. On March 15, Blinken visited Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa, where he discussed “implementation of the cessation of hostilities agreement to advance peace and promote transitional justice in northern Ethiopia.” He also met with African Union Commission Chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat, and discussed “shared global and regional priorities.” He also met some of Ethiopia’s “humanitarian partners and civil society actors to discuss humanitarian assistance delivery, food security, and human rights.”

On March 16, 2023, he became the first U.S Secretary of State to visit crisis-torn Niger — which is Nigeria’s neighbour.

With the increasing influence of China and Russia in the area, Blinken mission is essentially to enhance the U.S.-Niger partnership on diplomacy, democracy, development, and defense. According to the U.S State Department, Blinken will also “engage youths from Niger’s conflict zones, who have completed the Disarmament, Demobilization, Reintegration, and Reconciliation (DDRR) program, to learn about their contributions to peace in Niger.”

Meanwhile, the office of VP Harris notes that her “visit will build on the recent U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit that President Biden hosted in Washington in December 2022…. Throughout the trip, in partnership with African governments and the private sector, the Vice President will advance efforts to expand access to the digital economy, support climate adaptation and resilience, and strengthen business ties and investment, including through innovation, entrepreneurship, and the economic empowerment of women. The Vice President will meet with President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana, President Samia Hassan of Tanzania, and President Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia to discuss regional and global priorities, including our shared commitment to democracy, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, food security, and the effects of Russia’s unprovoked war in Ukraine, among other issues. The Vice President will strengthen people-to-people ties and engage with civil society, including young leaders, business representatives, entrepreneurs, and members of the African Diaspora.”

It is equally important to note that before Vice President Harris and Secretary of State Blinken announced their diplomatic and strategic security trips to parts of Africa, this year, the First Lady of the United States Jill Biden and the U.S Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen made their own trips of humanitarian and economic incentives engagements in a number of African countries.

The United States has faced increasing and strong competition for influence and leverage across different regions of the African continent for many decades. Some of the American administrations didn’t engage the changing dynamics in different parts of Africa properly, early enough and realistically — hence, they seem to be playing catch-up. But I don’t think it’s too late. Or, do you think, it is? Time will tell.

