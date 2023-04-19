Election crisis: INEC declares Fintiri winner in Adamawa guber election.

The governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri, was declared the winner of the state governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), yesterday (Tuesday, 18 April 2023).

Fintiri declaration by the electoral commission put paid to the controversies that had trailed the election since the first balloting on March 18, 2023.

After compiling the results of the supplemental election, Mele Lamido, the returning officer for the Adamawa governorship election, proclaimed Fintiri the victor.

According to the final results, Governor Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) defeated Aisha Dahiru Ahmed (Binani) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with 430,861 votes to 398,788 votes.

The election’s returning officer also revealed that 869,106 ballots were cast in total, while 853,819 were declared genuine. 15,287 votes were discarded.

Prior to Fintiri’s announcement, the commission convened in Abuja to discuss the halted election and made the decision to write to the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Baba Alkali, requesting that he look into Mr. Hudu Yunusa-Ari’s role as the resident electoral commissioner for Adamawa in order to consider charging him.

In order to inform President Muhammadu Buhari of the “unwholesome” acts of the REC and perhaps have his appointment reviewed, it was also decided to write to SGF, Mr. Boss Mustapha.

These occurred on the same day that the Inspector General of Police transferred Mohammed Barde, the state’s chief of police, who had been working with the suspended REC when it declared Senator Aisha Dahiru Ahmed the election’s victor by violating rules.

After Governor Fintiri, was declared winner in warm acceptance speech, thanked Adamawa voters for reaffirming their “willingness to support the good works” he had started in the state “because we have reached a consensus that Adamawa State must work.”

The governor promised to treat everyone fairly, regardless of their political preferences. The governor thanked the INEC leadership for holding fast and apologized to the people for the suffering that politicians had caused them over the previous few weeks. He also praised them for maintaining order in the face of provocations.

Additionally, he congratulated his fellow candidates and their various parties, offered a hand of friendship to them, and reaffirmed his commitment to treating everyone equally in order to realize the Adamawa ideal.