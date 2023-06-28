POLITICS

Akpabio commended by ASESEF for picking Sylvester Okonkwo as Chief of Staff

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first African-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

The APC South-East Strategic Engagement Forum -ASESEF, has praised Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio for appointing Dr. Sylvester Okonkwo as his Chief of Staff.

Rising from its National Working Committee meeting in Abuja on Tuesday, 27th June, 2023, the National Secretary and Media Director of ASESEF, Dr. Uche Nworah in a media briefing conveyed the goodwill and appreciation of the National Coordinator of ASESEF, Barrister Moses Okezie-Okafor, the members of the National Working Committee and members of ASESEF.

“We felicitate with Chief Sylvester Okonkwo on his appointment as the Chief of Staff to the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio. We trust in his capacity to handle such a strategic office. We pray that God will give him the strength and wisdom to serve Nigeria and Nigerians. Most especially, we thank Senator Godswill Akpabio whose eagle eyes were able to identify Chief Okonkwo and entrust him with such responsibility. This is what ASESEF has been preaching, that we have qualified professionals from the South-East of Nigeria who can be entrusted with national assignments. Such appointments help give South-Easterners a sense of belonging and engenders unity in the country”.

Continuing, Dr. Nworah advised that the All Progressives Congress (APC) should continue along this path of equity, justice and fairness in making national appointments, and carrying South-Easterners along, saying that such approach will help increase its electoral fortunes in the region.

