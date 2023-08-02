Nationwide Uproar: Nigerian Labor Congress Unites Against Soaring Fuel Prices Amid Government Talks

Abuja, Nigeria, August 2, 2023 – Officials of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), led by its president, Joe Ajaero, have converged at the iconic Unity Fountain in Abuja today, fervently expressing their dissent against the recent surge in fuel prices. The NLC, resolute in their stance, had issued a nationwide protest ultimatum set for Wednesday, August 2, 2023, should the Federal Government’s negotiations remain inconclusive within the span of seven days.

In a televised address on Monday, July 31, 2023, President Bola Tinubu beseeched the citizens of Nigeria for understanding during these challenging times.

Promising measures to alleviate the impact of the fuel subsidy withdrawal, President Tinubu assured the workforce of an imminent revision of the minimum wage. Despite the President’s plea, the labor union remains steadfast in its intent to proceed with the planned demonstration.

Across various regions of the nation, labor leaders have assembled in prominent city centers and strategic points, signaling the commencement of what they term as “peaceful protests.”

In Bayelsa State, members of the labor union have already initiated their demonstration in Yenagoa, the capital of the state.

Reports from ThePunch suggest a strong presence of law enforcement officers and security personnel overseeing the protest in Bayelsa State, as the organized labor movement marched along the Mbiama-Yenagoa Road towards the Government House.

Likewise, the fervor of the union’s protest is also being witnessed in Lagos under tight security measures. Demonstrators have congregated beneath the Ikeja under-bridge, marking the launch site of the protest within Lagos.