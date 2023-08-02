ENTERTAINMENT

Ruger’s Afrobeats Takeover: Debut Album ‘Ru The World’ Announced Alongside North American Tour

Making his grand entrance onto the music scene in 2020 with the captivating EP ‘Pandemic’, Ruger has undeniably solidified his stature as one of the most exceptional all-encompassing artists in the realm of Afrobeats. His prowess in songwriting, vocals, singing, and stage presence has reached unparalleled heights.

The Dancehall prodigy is poised to captivate audiences once again with the imminent launch of his highly anticipated debut album, a musical endeavor that has been heralded by the release of a series of chart-topping singles, with the latest addition being the infectious ‘Kristy’, masterfully crafted by the renowned producer Kukbeats.

Ruger, donning his distinctive eyepatch, has endeared himself to music enthusiasts through his seamless blend of Dancehall rhythms and Afrobeats variations. His ability to effortlessly mold melodies, coupled with his exceptional lyrical skills and adept use of street parlance, establishes Ruger as a true artistic marvel. Collaborating closely with the esteemed producer Kukbeats, Ruger has consistently delivered a string of chart-toppers including ‘Ruger’, ‘Abu Dhabi’, ‘Bounce’, ‘Dior’, ‘Girlfriend’, and the colossal hit ‘Asiwaju’, which has etched its place as one of the standout tracks of 2023.

Ruger's Afrobeats Takeover: Debut Album 'Ru The World' Announced Alongside North American Tour

The latest addition to his discography, ‘Kristy’, serves as a testament to Ruger’s remarkable aptitude for seamlessly weaving Dancehall influences with diverse genres, producing a sound that irresistibly captivates. Building on his growing international acclaim, Ruger has taken his musical talents on a tour that spanned across cities such as Copenhagen, Stockholm, Rome, Brescia, Oslo, Dublin, Canada’s Toronto, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Montreal, and Edmonton. And now, Ruger is ready to embark on his eagerly awaited North American tour, commencing with a spectacular show in Boston.

The anticipation surrounding his debut album reaches its zenith as Ruger, the Nigerian music sensation, has officially announced that ‘Ru The World’ is slated for release in September 2023, promising an unparalleled musical journey that is set to redefine the Afrobeats landscape.

