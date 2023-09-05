USAfrica: Coups and African leaders. By Bishop Felix Orji

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first African-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Dr. Felix Orji, OSB, is the Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of All Nations, a Diocese in the Anglican Church in North America province. He is based in Houston, Texas.

Africa has a lot of unrealized potential due to ineffective, domineering and corrupt leaders. Unfortunately these corrupt autocratic leaders cannot be corrected because culturally it is not acceptable to correct leaders even if they are inept, wicked and oppressive. People are afraid to stand up to them, correct them, and do what is right because they will be shamed or silenced or ostracized or killed in some cases with no one to intervene. Africa is like a sick dysfunctional family where you are expected to cooperate and pretend all is well instead of addressing the dysfunction. So Military Coups will continue, thankfully, to rescue the helpless masses from our wicked leaders in Africa.

– Bishop Felix Orji, DD

Diocesan Bishop

Anglican Diocese of All Nations.

Anglican Church in North America(ACNA)

Houston, Texas.