AFRICA

Congolese president strengthens relationship with China

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Congolese president strengthens relationship with China

President of the Republic of Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso declared on Wednesday (September 28, 2023) that China and the Republic of the Congo are “good friends, good partners, and good brothers” and promised to advance their comprehensive strategic and cooperative collaboration.

While accepting the letter of credence from the incoming Chinese ambassador, Li Yan, the president of the Democratic Republic of the Congo lauded the two countries’ relations.

The bond between Congo and China, according to President Sassou Nguesso, is strong and durable. He emphasized that the two nations are close friends, partners, and brothers who share both prosperity and misfortune.

Nguesso promised to take advantage of the 60th anniversary of the two nations’ diplomatic relations being established in 2024 to open a new chapter in bilateral ties and advance their comprehensive strategic and cooperative relationship to new heights.

For her part, Li stated that the bilateral relations have progressively improved under the direction of the two heads of state.

She pledged to work with the Congolese side throughout her term to advance bilateral cooperation in numerous sectors and fully implement the significant agreements agreed by the two chiefs of state.

You Might Also Like

France’s ambassador to Niger returns back to Paris after expulsion by junta

Burkina Faso junta says it prevented coup attempt

USAfrica: Communicating the President. By Tunde Olusunle

Biden names WNBA star Chiney Ogwumike member of Africa diaspora engagement council

US bans imports from three more Chinese companies tied to forced labor

TAGGED: , , , ,
Share this Article
Previous Article Burkina Faso junta says it prevented coup attempt Burkina Faso junta says it prevented coup attempt
Next Article France's ambassador to Niger returns back to Paris after expulsion by junta France’s ambassador to Niger returns back to Paris after expulsion by junta
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com
error: Content is protected !!
adbanner
Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights