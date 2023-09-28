Congolese president strengthens relationship with China

President of the Republic of Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso declared on Wednesday (September 28, 2023) that China and the Republic of the Congo are “good friends, good partners, and good brothers” and promised to advance their comprehensive strategic and cooperative collaboration.

While accepting the letter of credence from the incoming Chinese ambassador, Li Yan, the president of the Democratic Republic of the Congo lauded the two countries’ relations.

The bond between Congo and China, according to President Sassou Nguesso, is strong and durable. He emphasized that the two nations are close friends, partners, and brothers who share both prosperity and misfortune.

Nguesso promised to take advantage of the 60th anniversary of the two nations’ diplomatic relations being established in 2024 to open a new chapter in bilateral ties and advance their comprehensive strategic and cooperative relationship to new heights.

For her part, Li stated that the bilateral relations have progressively improved under the direction of the two heads of state.

She pledged to work with the Congolese side throughout her term to advance bilateral cooperation in numerous sectors and fully implement the significant agreements agreed by the two chiefs of state.