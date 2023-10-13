AFRICA

Libyan PM urges speed up support for flood-affected areas

On Thursday (Oct. 13, 2023), Libyan Prime Minister Abdul-Hamed Dbeibah emphasized the importance of quickening the speed of operations to help those impacted by the recent devastating floods in eastern Libya.

According to a statement released by the prime minister’s media office, Dbeibah made his comments at a meeting with the government’s emergency response team and authorities from eastern Libya to discuss the execution of a recovery plan.

According to the statement, a series of support and assistance measures will be implemented in accordance with the prime minister’s plan in collaboration with the Social Solidarity Fund, according to Wafaa Al-Kilani, minister of social affairs.

Yaseen al-Abyad, director of the National Development Fund, stated during the meeting that the mobile homes sent for the displaced people would arrive in the nation in a few days.

The Education Minister, Musa al-Magaryef, affirmed that scheduled reinforcement work is being done on the damaged schools in the affected areas.

Libya saw its worst flooding in decades on September 10 as a result of Mediterranean storm Daniel. Numerous thousands of people were slain, disappeared, and the infrastructure of the area was seriously devastated.
Ref: Xinhua

