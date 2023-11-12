INEC declares Uzodimma winner of Imo Guber election

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and incumbent governor of the state Uzodimma, has been declared the winner of the Imo State governorship election.

Professor Abayomi Fashina, the Returning Officer for Imo State, declared Uzodimma as the victor, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

It was earlier reported that Uzodimma cleared all 27 local government areas in Imo State, winning with a sweeping 540,308.

Meanwhile, the Labour Party had 64,081 while the PDP candidate, had 71,503, coming behind the winner.