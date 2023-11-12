AFRICA

INEC declares Uzodimma winner of Imo Guber election

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
INEC declares Uzodimma winner of Imo Guber election

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and incumbent governor of the state Uzodimma, has been declared the winner of the Imo State governorship election.  

Professor Abayomi Fashina, the Returning Officer for Imo State, declared Uzodimma as the victor, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). 

It was earlier reported that Uzodimma cleared all 27 local government areas in Imo State, winning with a sweeping 540,308. 

Meanwhile, the Labour Party had 64,081 while the PDP candidate, had 71,503, coming behind the winner.  

You Might Also Like

Arab group pledges $50 billion to support climate-resilient infrastructure in Africa

“Your investments are safe in Nigeria” – Tinubu assures Saudis

Nigeria’s borrowing trend cannot continue unchecked – Senate President Akpabio

N60 billion allocation for the purchase of SUVs for lawmakers is troubling- Peter Obi

FG to support clean energy adoption in Nigeria – BoI MD

TAGGED: , ,
Share this Article
Previous Article Arab group pledges $50 billion to support climate-resilient infrastructure in Africa Arab group pledges $50 billion to support climate-resilient infrastructure in Africa
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com
error: Content is protected !!
adbanner
Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights