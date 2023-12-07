Sierra Leone arrests former-president’s guard over failed coup

On Tuesday, November 5, 2023, the Sierra Leonean government officially announced the arrest of a key organizer involved in what it described as an attempted coup on November 26, along with the detention of two alleged accomplices. These arrests bring the total number of individuals detained in connection with the events to 60, with the majority being military personnel.

Information Minister Chernor Bah provided details during a press conference in Freetown, stating, “One of the organizers of the failed November 26 coup attempt, Amadu Koita, who was at the top of the wanted list, was arrested yesterday (Monday) at 11:30 pm” (local and GMT).

Amadu Koita, a former military officer and the ex-president Ernest Bai Koroma’s former bodyguard gained prominence on social media for his critiques of President Julius Maada Bio’s government. He was harbored by a policewoman and a policeman, both of whom have also been detained, according to the spokesperson.

The events of November 26 involved an attack on a military armory, two barracks, two prisons, and two police stations by armed individuals. This led to confrontations with security forces and resulted in the loss of 21 lives, including 14 soldiers, a policeman, a prison guard, a security guard, a woman, and three assailants, as reported by the Minister of Information.

The broader West African region has witnessed a surge in coup d’états since 2020, with incidents occurring in Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, and Guinea. In a related development, Guinea-Bissau President Umaro Sissoco Embalo recently denounced an “attempted coup” following clashes between the army and elements of the security forces on Thursday night.

Ref: AFP