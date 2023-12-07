U.S. commits climate aid for cities with boost from private sector finance

On Wednesday, November 6, 2023, Samantha Power, Administrator of the US Agency for International Development (USAID), pledged support for approximately twenty developing cities confronting climate change during her presence at COP28 in Dubai. In this context, she announced a commitment of over $2 billion in new funding for adaptation from the private sector.

While at COP28, where nations are deliberating on pledges to phase out fossil fuels, Power emphasized USAID’s dedication to assisting developing cities in transitioning to low-carbon, climate-resilient activities, including the adoption of electric vehicles. The agency has earmarked $53 million for this initiative, benefiting 23 cities across the globe, such as Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan, Rajkot in India, Mbombela in South Africa, and Hermosillo and Mérida in Mexico.

Given that urban areas account for three-quarters of total carbon emissions worldwide, USAID’s focus aligns with addressing this significant contributor to climate change. Additionally, the agency revealed plans to mobilize an extra $2.3 billion in private sector investments as part of President Joe Biden’s initiative supporting projects like early warning systems, resilient food infrastructures, and innovative financial products.

USAID shared that twenty-one companies, including IBM and Visa, have recently committed to financing this plan, building on the ten founding members who joined in 2022 at COP27 in Egypt.

Samantha Power, joining chief negotiator John Kerry in extensive negotiations, expressed her commitment to aiding developing countries in adapting to climate change. Reflecting on the challenges faced globally, she highlighted “the catastrophic drought and now devastating floods in the Horn of Africa” and cited “the hottest summer” ever recorded on Earth. Power asserted the urgency to intensify efforts in addressing the climate crisis, stating, “We need to do more to tackle the climate crisis – and we are doing it.”