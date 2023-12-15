USAfrica: Biden, Trump and Republicans’ impeachment powerplay. By Chido Nwangwu

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Chido Nwangwu is the Founder of USAfrica. Follow on X (Twitter) @Chido247

The United States House of Representatives split along strict partisan lines on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

The House Republicans sought to and succeeded in the required procedure of formalizing its impeachment inquiry into the presidency of Joseph Biden, a Democrat.

The two political parties voted 221-212.

The target of the impeachment inquiry, Biden, criticized the House Republicans for engaging in what he characterized as a “baseless political stunt.”

The inquiry is expected to include more requests for personal and business financial statements and information from the Bidens.

Especially, they are dredging up allegations by the impeached former President Donald Trump, against the Bidens. Trump claims that then Vice President Biden engaged in influence peddling in Ukraine to benefit Hunter Biden’s business.

The disgraced former President Trump and his crew of House Republicans a long time ago decided on their strategy that seems to be: if they cannot catch Joe Biden for any crimes, then connect and tie Joe to allegations and actions involving his own son, Hunter!

Here’s the plan in the words of a key Republican congressman from Kentucky who is the House Oversight Committee Chair, James Comer:

“We’ll soon depose and interview several members of the Biden family and their associates about these influence-peddling schemes….”

Joe Biden regards the impeachment inquiry move as a distraction from the work he’s been doing at the White House. He stated that:

“I wake up every day focused on the issues facing the American people – real issues that impact their lives, and the strength and security of our country and the world. Unfortunately, House Republicans are not joining me.”

Biden born on November 20, 1942, is the 46th president of the United States of America.

His polling numbers have dropped significantly.

Hunter responded on December 13 to the impeachment inquiry, noting that:

“In the depths of my addiction, I was extremely irresponsible with my finances. But to suggest that is grounds for an impeachment inquiry is beyond the absurd. It’s shameless. There’s no evidence to support the allegations that my father was financially involved in my business, because it did not happen…. No matter how many times it is debunked, they continue to insist that my father’s support of Ukraine against Russia is the result of a non-existent bribe.”

Meanwhile, Trump insists that he is the presumptive candidate/nominee of the Republican Party for the upcoming presidential election in 2024. But the divisive and inflammatory politician has refused to be involved in the debates with other Republican aspirants.

It seems the new year of 2024 will be politically dramatic and unpredictable.

The unusual developments and unfolding dimensions make it necessary for me to ask: What if Trump….?

•Dr. Chido Nwangwu, author of the forthcoming 2023 book, MLK, Mandela & Achebe: Power, Leadership and Identity, is Founder of the first African-owned, U.S-based newspaper on the internet, USAfricaonline.com, and established USAfrica in 1992 in Houston. He has appeared as an analyst on CNN, ALJazeera, SKYnews, and served as an adviser on Africa business to Houston’s former Mayor Dr. Lee Brown. Follow him @Chido247