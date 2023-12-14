Support USAfricaLIVE.com

POLITICS

National Assembly sets to commission legislative library

National Assembly sets to commission legislative library

Hon. Yusuf Shittu Galambi, Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Legislative Library, Research, and Documentation, revealed on Tuesday that the National Assembly library, a project initiated by the 9th Assembly, is scheduled to be commissioned on December 16.

Making the announcement during the inaugural meeting of the committee, Hon. Galambi commended the 9th Assembly for spearheading the construction of a contemporary library to serve as a vital resource for the legislative body in Nigeria.

He stated, “The first phase of the library building is practically at the completion stage and will be commissioned on December 16, 2023, while the second phase, involving commissioning, equipping, furnishing, and take-off, is in view.”

Emphasizing the need for collaborative efforts, Hon. Galambi stressed the importance of making the library a world-class resource center equipped with state-of-the-art facilities to better serve members of the National Assembly.

He underscored the significance of providing information to facilitate proper legislative engagement, enhancing the effectiveness of resolutions and bills passed by the National Assembly.

Acknowledging the Committee’s novelty, Hon. Galambi called for innovative ideas to ensure its success, emphasizing that the effectiveness of a committee lies in the resourcefulness of its leadership and members.

Congratulating the committee members on their nominations, he urged them to leverage their individual track records and experiences to contribute to the committee’s success.

The committee’s jurisdiction, as outlined by Hon. Galambi, encompasses serving as a repository for information on various position papers, keeping records of house delegations, ensuring the National Assembly Library is well-maintained and stocked with relevant materials, and calling for data and materials to facilitate the legislative process.

Recognizing the challenges ahead, he expressed confidence in the committee’s ability to succeed, assuring members that the leadership would maintain an open-door policy to ensure the inclusive participation of all members.

