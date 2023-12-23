African UN Youth Delegates Program 2024 Opens Applications to Boost Global South Representation

African UN Youth Delegates Program 2024 is now accepting applications, seeking passionate individuals from Sudan, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Uganda, Kenya, and South Sudan. The initiative aims to amplify Global South representation, empowering UN Youth Delegates and Fellows to advocate for youth interests internationally.

In a bid to amplify the voices of youth from the Global South on the international stage, the “African UN Youth Delegates” project has announced its call for applications. This initiative seeks passionate and driven young individuals aspiring to serve as UN Youth Delegates and Fellows, championing the interests of youth both nationally and internationally.

The project is dedicated to fostering, guiding, and deploying a new cohort of UN Youth Delegates hailing from Sudan, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Uganda, Kenya, and South Sudan. Additionally, it aims to establish UN Associations in these participating countries, providing aspiring candidates with the unique opportunity to become UN Youth Fellows and actively participate in the United Nations’ impactful work at the grassroots level.

Application Details:

Prospective candidates are encouraged to apply for the African UN Youth Delegates Program 2024.

Benefits Include:

– Securing the position of Youth Fellow, granting access to UN internships and outreach programs.

– Participation in a National Assessment Workshop held in Nairobi alongside 20 other UN Youth Fellows, offering insights into tasks, opportunities, and preparation for addressing pressing youth issues on national and international platforms.

– Two standout Fellows from the National Assessment will be chosen as this year’s UN Youth Delegates, representing youth interests at the United Nations in New York and in regional engagements across East Africa.

– Invitations to three regional workshops for the selected delegates.

Application Deadlines:

– UN Youth Delegates – Tanzania: Deadline – January 15, 2024

– UN Youth Delegates – Kenya: Deadline – January 15, 2024

– Sudan Youth Delegates – Sudan: Deadline – December 31, 2023

– UN Youth Delegates – Uganda: Deadline – January 20, 2024

For More Information:

Interested candidates are invited to visit the Official Webpage of the UN Youth Delegates Program for detailed information and application procedures.

