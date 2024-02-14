Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Join the 2024 AUDA-NEPAD Young Professionals Programme – Apply Today!

AFRICAN UNION DEVELOPMENT AGENCY (AUDA-NEPAD) YOUNG PROFESSIONALS PROGRAMME 2024 FOR YOUNG AFRICANS

Exciting opportunities are available in the 2024 AUDA-NEPAD Young Professionals Programme! Are you passionate about making a positive impact in Africa? The African Union Development Agency (AUDA NEPAD) is delighted to announce openings for its Skills Initiative for Africa (SIFA) programme and Energize Africa Fellowship programme. These initiatives are designed to empower young individuals across the continent and foster sustainable development.

Contents
See Available Opportunities:

  1. Energize Africa Fellow: Private Sector Development

    • Deadline: March 3, 2024
    • Duty Station: Gaborone, Botswana
    • Supervisor: Senior Program Officer, Industrialization and Competitiveness

  2. Energize Africa Fellow: Digital Transformation

    • Deadline: March 4, 2024
    • Duty Station: Gaborone, Botswana
    • Supervisor: Senior Programme Officer, ICT Infrastructure

  3. Energize Africa Fellow: Plant Genetic Resources Conservation

    • Deadline: March 4, 2024
    • Duty Station: Gaborone, Botswana
    • Supervisor: Senior Programme Officer, Plant Genetic Resources Conservation

  4. Programme Officer – Skills Initiative for Africa

    • Deadline: February 19, 2024
    • Duty Station: Johannesburg, South Africa
    • Supervisor: Senior Programme Officer, Skills Initiative for Africa

  5. Senior Programme Officer – Skills Initiative for Africa

    • Deadline: February 19, 2024
    • Duty Station: Johannesburg, South Africa
    • Supervisor: Director of Human Capital and Institutional Development

For More Information: Visit the Official Webpage of the AUDA-NEPAD Young Professionals Programme.

 

