Israel responds to South Africa’s “Genocide in Gaza” case “with disgust”

Israel responds to South Africa's "Genocide in Gaza" case "with disgust"
South Africa launched a case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Israel for what it said were “genocidal” acts in Gaza, with Israel rejecting the case “with disgust”. According to a statement, the ICJ application related to alleged violations by Israel of its obligations under the Genocide Convention, and said that “Israel has engaged in, is engaging in and risks further engaging in genocidal acts against the Palestinian people in Gaza”.

In The Hague application, South Africa also says that Israel has been acting “with the requisite specific intent…to destroy Palestinians in Gaza as part of the broader Palestinian national, racial and ethnical group.”

Israel rejected the charge, with Israeli foreign ministry spokesman Lior Haiat writing on X, formerly Twitter: “Israel rejects with disgust the blood libel spread by South Africa and its application” to the ICJ. He added that “South Africa’s claim lacks a factual and legal foundation and constitutes a vile and cheap exploitation of the court,” it said, adding that the country “cooperates with a terrorist organization that calls for the destruction of the State of Israel.”

The latest war started/escalated following violent Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023, that left about 1,140 people dead, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures. They also took about 250 people hostage — more than half of whom remain captive inside the war zone, some of them believed dead.

Israel’s relentless military campaign since then has killed at least 21,507 people, mostly women and children, according to the health ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza. (The case by South Africa at the ICJ was made on December 29, 2023)

