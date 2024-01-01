President Felix Tshisekedi declared winner of DRC election

In a statement released on Sunday, the election commission of the Democratic Republic of the Congo confirmed the reelection of President Felix Tshisekedi, securing over 70% of the votes cast in the election held on December 20. The preliminary results were disclosed in the capital, Kinshasa, amidst appeals from the opposition and certain civil society entities advocating for a rerun due to substantial logistical challenges that cast doubt on the legitimacy of the outcome.

The electoral standings revealed that Tshisekedi was followed by businessman Moise Katumbi, who garnered 18% of the votes, and Martin Fayulu, with 5%. Nobel Peace Prize laureate Denis Mukwege, a highly regarded physician known for his work in treating women affected by sexual violence in eastern Congo, received less than 1% of the votes.

The election recorded a turnout exceeding 40%, with approximately 18 million people participating. Denis Kadima, the head of the election commission, confirmed that the results would be transmitted to the constitutional court for formal confirmation.

Opposition candidates contesting the outcomes are granted a two-day window to submit their grievances, after which the constitutional court will deliberate for seven days before rendering a decision. The final results are anticipated to be disclosed on January 10, and the inauguration of the president is scheduled for the end of that month.

Given the nation’s history of contentious elections often leading to violence, there is a pervasive lack of confidence in the country’s institutions among many Congolese citizens. Prior to the announcement of the results, several opposition figures, including Katumbi, publicly rejected the outcomes and urged the population to mobilize.

The logistical challenges encountered during the election were multifaceted, encompassing delayed or non-functional polling stations, insufficient materials, and issues with illegible voter cards due to smudged ink. Notably, the election witnessed an extension into a second day, a move criticized by local observers and civil society organizations as potentially illegal. Parts of the country continued casting ballots up to five days after the initial election day.

In anticipation of the results, opposition candidate Martin Fayulu expressed skepticism, asserting at a news conference in the capital that the elections were flawed and urged against accepting the results. Earlier in the week, clashes erupted between Fayulu’s supporters and law enforcement, with police officers deploying tear gas against protesters barricading themselves inside the opposition headquarters.

