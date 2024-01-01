Support USAfricaLIVE.com

U.S-based Nigerian Pastor calls killings in Plateau “genocide”

U.S-based Nigerian Pastor calls killings in Plateau "genocide"
The latest killings and attacks that took place during the 2023 Christmas eve which led to the deaths of at least 200 Christians in Nigeria’s north-central Plateau State continue to draw international and local condemnation.

Rev. Godspower Ugboh, who serves at Emmanuel Anglican Church in Raleigh, North Carolina told WTVD news station: “For me, what is going on is a genocide against the Christian community. It’s an unprovoked attack. Those were unprovoked, unprovoked attacks. There was no reason for (it). They call them ‘bandits’, but I don’t think they are bandits… “The government is not doing enough to identify (sponsors of terrorism) and address it head-on. So that’s why it is escalating.” This is a reference to the issue that Fulani herders, allied jihadists and terrorists have been accused of perpetrating most of those killings in many sections of Nigeria.

USAfricaonline.com notes that Nigeria’s armed forces, including the Police are controlled and commanded by the federal government, led at this time by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He has condemned “the heinous and brutal attacks in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau State, which have tragically resulted in the loss of many lives. I have directed our security agencies to immediately move in, scour every part of the zone, and apprehend the culprits responsible for these atrocities.”

Caleb Mutfwang, the Governor of the Plateau State, said in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter): “This indeed has been a very gory Christmas for us…. unprovoked attacks were unleashed on several of our communities.”

Meanwhile, the US Mission in Nigeria posted to X: “The U.S. Mission in Nigeria condemns the recent attacks in Plateau State and expresses heartfelt condolences for the tragic loss of life. It is imperative that those responsible for these heinous attacks are held accountable.”

On Monday, January 1, 2024, Amnesty International Nigeria’s office expressed concern over  “inexcusable security lapses.”

Insurrection and America’s January 6 challenge. By Chido Nwangwu

Nigeria, Blood and Crucifixion on the Plateau. By Matthew Hassan Kukah

