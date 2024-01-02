Chad: Appointment of new prime minister sparks mixed reactions

Opposition figure Succès Masra has been declared the new Prime Minister of the 5th Republic of Chad, succeeding the resignation of former Prime Minister Saleh Kebzabo following a referendum. The announcement, broadcasted live on national television, drew mixed reactions from Masra’s political party, the Transformers, in Ndjamena, and the streets of the capital.

While supporters convened at the Transformers party headquarters to celebrate, there were dissenting voices expressing skepticism and disappointment among the general populace. A resident of Ndjamena conveyed a blend of optimism and disappointment, stating, “We have confidence that he will rise to the challenge his predecessors couldn’t meet. It’s a positive move, but negatively, I expected Masra to be the President.”

The resident referenced Masra’s past refusal of the presidential position and questioned the decision to now serve the son after declining to serve the father. Expressing disappointment, the resident noted the hardships endured by many due to Masra’s actions.

A Transformers supporter echoed concerns, demanding an explanation from Masra and highlighting the abnormal nature of his past actions, which, according to her, have caused difficulties and forced people into exile. She expressed a sense of humiliation resulting from Masra’s appointment.

Enoch Djondang, a member of civil society, emphasized the importance of peace, referencing Masra’s exclusion from the grand national dialogue in 2023. Djondang viewed Masra’s appointment as a timely measure to prevent potential conflicts stemming from exclusions, historically contributing to unrest in Chad.

Djondang remarked, “The fact that two significant players… are willing to work together despite the challenges and external influences is a step towards peace for us Chadians.” He believed that the new Prime Minister could serve as a barrier against governance issues, highlighting the collaboration of two young leaders from different political backgrounds for the country’s progress.

As Succès Masra faces the task of forming his new government in the coming days, the Chadian populace awaits developments with a mix of hope and skepticism for the future.