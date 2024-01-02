Somalia disapproves of Somaliland-Ethiopia port agreement, citing stability risks

On Tuesday, January 2, 2024, Somalia’s cabinet declared the pact between its breakaway region, Somaliland, and Ethiopia, allowing the use of the Red Sea port of Berbera, as null and void, expressing concerns about its potential to jeopardize regional stability. Additionally, Somalia recalled its ambassador to Ethiopia for deliberations specifically related to the Somaliland port agreement.

Ethiopia, reliant on Djibouti for most of its maritime trade due to its landlocked status, signed the agreement on Monday in Addis Ababa. The accord, inked by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi, facilitates Ethiopia’s establishment of commercial marine operations and grants access to a leased military base on the Red Sea, as disclosed by Abiy’s National Security Adviser, Redwan Hussien. Notably, the agreement includes the recognition of Somaliland as an independent nation in due course.

In response to these developments, Somalia’s cabinet, following an emergency meeting, released a statement asserting, “Ethiopia’s step … endangers the stability and peace of the region.”

Despite Somaliland’s declaration of autonomy from Somalia in 1991, it has not achieved widespread international recognition, with Somalia maintaining that Somaliland is part of its territory. Last week, the Somali National News Agency reported that Somalia and Somaliland had agreed to resume talks aimed at resolving their longstanding disputes, following mediation efforts led by Djibouti.

