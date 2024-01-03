Military helicopter crash in Uganda

A military helicopter gunship met a tragic end when it crashed into a residence in the western Ntoroko district of Uganda. The incident, near the Democratic Republic of Congo border on Tuesday, resulted in the loss of lives of the entire helicopter crew and a person inside the house at the time, according to Brigadier General Felix Kulayigye, the Ugandan army spokesperson.

The sudden collision has shocked the community, leading to immediate investigations into the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate accident. The repercussions of this unforeseen disaster are likely to extend beyond the immediate area, prompting questions about safety protocols and operational factors that may have contributed to the untimely demise of the military aircraft.

The Ugandan army, engaged in airstrikes against the Islamic State-linked Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) militants in Ntoroko, faces heightened scrutiny due to this incident. President Yoweri Museveni has urged the activation of paramilitary local defense units to assist the army in combating the militants.