U.N. conveys emergency meeting on red sea security 

The United Nations Security Council is set to convene an emergency meeting to address heightened security concerns in the Red Sea following a series of attacks by Houthi militants based in Yemen.

The attacks, utilizing drones, missiles, and boats, reportedly targeted vessels associated with or en route to Israel, with Houthi claims citing solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

Describing the attacks as a “grave threat to international commerce and maritime security,” Nate Evans, spokesperson for the U.S. Mission to the United Nations, emphasized the urgent need for attention. These assaults prompted military responses from U.S. and British forces, leading to the establishment of a coalition to protect shipping lanes.

In response to the escalating situation, various commercial cargo companies have adjusted their operations by diverting ships away from the Red Sea. Instead, they opt for a longer route around the southern tip of Africa, avoiding the Red Sea’s access to the Mediterranean through the Suez Canal.

On Tuesday, U.S. Central Command reported another Houthi attack involving two anti-ship ballistic missiles fired from Yemen into the southern Red Sea. The missiles landed in the water without causing damage, according to reports from multiple commercial ships in the vicinity. CENTCOM labeled these actions as “illegal” and a threat to innocent mariners, marking the 24th attack against merchant shipping in the Southern Red Sea since November 19.