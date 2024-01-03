Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

NEWS

U.N. conveys emergency meeting on red sea security 

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
U.N. conveys emergency meeting on red sea security 

The United Nations Security Council is set to convene an emergency meeting to address heightened security concerns in the Red Sea following a series of attacks by Houthi militants based in Yemen.

The attacks, utilizing drones, missiles, and boats, reportedly targeted vessels associated with or en route to Israel, with Houthi claims citing solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

Describing the attacks as a “grave threat to international commerce and maritime security,” Nate Evans, spokesperson for the U.S. Mission to the United Nations, emphasized the urgent need for attention. These assaults prompted military responses from U.S. and British forces, leading to the establishment of a coalition to protect shipping lanes.

In response to the escalating situation, various commercial cargo companies have adjusted their operations by diverting ships away from the Red Sea. Instead, they opt for a longer route around the southern tip of Africa, avoiding the Red Sea’s access to the Mediterranean through the Suez Canal.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

On Tuesday, U.S. Central Command reported another Houthi attack involving two anti-ship ballistic missiles fired from Yemen into the southern Red Sea. The missiles landed in the water without causing damage, according to reports from multiple commercial ships in the vicinity. CENTCOM labeled these actions as “illegal” and a threat to innocent mariners, marking the 24th attack against merchant shipping in the Southern Red Sea since November 19.

You Might Also Like

South Africa: Army dismisses ex-officer’s threat to remove president

Military helicopter crash in Uganda

Sudan: RSF Open to immediate ceasefire talks with army

Egypt supports Somalia in face-off with Ethiopia

Ernest Bai Koroma: Sierra Leone ex-president charged with treason

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Sudan: RSF Open to immediate ceasefire talks with army Sudan: RSF Open to immediate ceasefire talks with army
Next Article Military helicopter crash in Uganda Military helicopter crash in Uganda
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
South Africa: Army dismisses ex-officer's threat to remove president
POLITICS

South Africa: Army dismisses ex-officer’s threat to remove president

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Military helicopter crash in Uganda
Sudan: RSF Open to immediate ceasefire talks with army
Egypt supports Somalia in face-off with Ethiopia
Ernest Bai Koroma: Sierra Leone ex-president charged with treason
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights