BUSINESS

Shettima heads to Switzerland for World Economic Forum

Shettima heads to Switzerland for World Economic Forum

Vice President Kashim Shettima has embarked on a journey from Abuja to assume the representation of Nigeria at the 2024 annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. This information was conveyed through an official press release from the State House, signed by Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to The President on Media and Communications, Office of The Vice President, on Sunday.

The press release outlined that Vice President Shettima will participate alongside other esteemed political and business leaders from around the globe in deliberations addressing pertinent global socio-economic and development issues during the annual forum.

“Top on Vice President Shettima’s agenda, apart from the plenary session, is the launch of the Private Sector Action Plan for African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCTA) at a special session to be co-chaired by him.

“He is also billed to hold high-level discussions with the Managing Director of IFC, Makhtar Diop, and the Prime Minister of Vietnam, Pham Minh Chinh, among others,” the statement disclosed. He said.

The announcement additionally disclosed that the Vice President is slated to lead a roundtable discussion focusing on Nigeria’s economic trajectory during the sidelines of the World Economic Forum.

Furthermore, Shettima is set to participate in a dedicated special session addressing the establishment of trust in the global energy transition initiative.

Following the conclusion of the week-long annual meeting in Davos, it is anticipated that the Vice President will return to Nigeria.

