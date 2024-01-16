Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Tragedy: Eight dead, approximately 100 missing in boat accident

Tragedy: Eight dead, approximately 100 missing in boat accident

In a tragic incident in north-central Nigeria, eight passengers were confirmed dead, and approximately 100 individuals are reported missing following the capsizing of an overloaded boat. The event occurred as the passengers were en route from Niger state’s Borgu district to a market in neighboring Kebbi state on Monday afternoon (January 15, 2024). According to Ibrahim Audu, the spokesperson for Niger State Emergency Management Agency, the boat, designed to carry 100 passengers, was overloaded, leading it to overturn in the Niger River due to strong winds. The rescue effort, involving local divers and emergency officials, is ongoing, with villagers providing assistance. Boat accidents have become increasingly common in remote Nigerian communities, attributed to regulatory failures, overloading, and the lack of accessible roads. Despite previous incidents, intervention measures, such as the provision of life jackets and enforcement of waterways regulations, are often not implemented.
(AP)

