Kenya seeks swift resolution with Tanzania over flight ban

Kenya Airways passengers face uncertainty regarding travel to Dar Es Salaam from January 22 as Tanzania announced the withdrawal of approval for the airline’s passenger service. The move is a response to Kenya Civil Aviation Authority’s denial of approvals for Air Tanzania’s all-cargo flights to and from Kenya. Despite the tensions, Kenyan Foreign Affairs Minister Musalia W Mudavadi assures that both countries’ Civil Aviation Authorities are working to resolve the matter amicably within the next three days. This dispute adds to ongoing trade conflicts within the East African Community regional economic bloc, including past issues involving milk imports from Uganda and farm produce from Tanzania. Additionally, Tanzania’s restrictions on onion imports to Kenya have contributed to rising commodity prices. In a separate matter, Uganda is pursuing legal action against Kenya at the East African Court of Justice over the denial of a fuel import license for Uganda National Oil Co. at Kenya’s Mombasa port.

(AP)