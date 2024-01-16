Cult leader Mackenzie faces murder and terrorism charges for mass deaths

Kenyan authorities are preparing to file charges of murder and terrorism against cult leader Paul Mackenzie in connection with the discovery of over 400 bodies in mass graves. Despite his April arrest, Mackenzie denies any responsibility for the deaths. Prosecutors in Malindi plan to bring charges against Mackenzie and 94 others on Wednesday after the unsettling revelation of bodies, some of whom reportedly succumbed to starvation.

Mackenzie, the self-proclaimed pastor, is accused of influencing members of his Good News International Church to relocate to Shakahola, a remote forest west of Malindi, where the disturbing discoveries were made. Witnesses claim Mackenzie instructed followers to undergo a fasting regimen in January last year to “get to heaven.” Mackenzie, however, argues that he cannot be held responsible for the deaths as he closed his church in 2019.

The investigation, marked by repeated requests to extend Mackenzie’s custody, has gathered enough evidence to charge him and others with offenses ranging from murder to assault and “facilitating the commission of a terrorist act.” Of the 95 suspects, 64 were initially treated as victims and relocated to a rescue center. However, investigators later discovered that many had lost children in the forest, providing false names and identities.

In a surprising turn, Mackenzie was convicted last November for operating a film studio associated with his preaching without a valid filming license. The court proceedings in Malindi are anticipated to uncover the alleged atrocities committed by Mackenzie and his associates.