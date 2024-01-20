Injury Clouds AFCON 2023 Hopes for Nigeria Ahead of Crucial Group Stage Finale

As the Super Eagles of Nigeria brace themselves for the decisive final group stage match against Guinea-Bissau in AFCON 2023, a major injury concern has surfaced, potentially sidelining a key player for the upcoming fixture.

The unsettling news regarding the Super Eagles’ injury woe was disclosed by a prominent sports media outlet, which obtained exclusive footage of the team’s training session leading up to the crucial encounter.

Zaidu Sanusi, a pivotal player who has been holding the left-back position for Nigeria throughout AFCON 2023, was prominently featured in the footage with a heavily strapped arm supported by a sling. Concerns escalated after Sanusi displayed signs of discomfort during the victory over Ivory Coast on Thursday, January 18, 2024. The injury occurred when he landed awkwardly following a challenge in the second half of the game.

While the severity of the injury remains undisclosed, fans and supporters are anxiously awaiting updates, hopeful that the setback is not serious enough to keep Sanusi out of the final group stage fixture. The outcome of this injury could significantly impact the Super Eagles’ performance as they strive for success in the AFCON 2023 tournament.