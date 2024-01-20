Who is the host of the Grammy Awards 2024?

The Recording Academy and CBS have announced that Trevor Noah, GRAMMY-nominated comedian, actor, author, and former “The Daily Show” host, will host the 66th GRAMMY Awards 2024 on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. This marks Noah’s fourth consecutive year as the master of ceremonies for Music’s Biggest Night. Known for blending humor with a deep appreciation for music, Noah’s previous hosting stints have been well-received, making his return a testament to his impact and popularity in the role.

The 2024 GRAMMYs, scheduled to take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, promise another evening of spectacular performances and awards, guided by Noah’s charisma and skill. Nominees for the 66th GRAMMY Awards 2024 were revealed in November, with leading nominees including SZA, Phoebe Bridgers, Victoria Monét, and producer Serban Ghenea. Additionally, the 2024 show will feature three new categories: Best African Music Performance, Best Alternative Jazz Album, and Best Pop Dance Recording. Leading nominees for the Best African Music Performance category include Afrobeats legend Davido and pop sensation Tyla from South Africa.

The GRAMMYs, distinguished as the only music accolade determined by peers, will see voting conducted by the Recording Academy’s diverse membership of music creators. This includes professionals from various aspects of the music industry, ensuring a broad representation of genres and creative disciplines. The 66th GRAMMY Awards will be produced by Fulwell 73 Productions, with Ben Winston, Jesse Collins, and Raj Kapoor serving as executive producers.

The live broadcast of the 2024 GRAMMYs is set to air on the CBS Television Network on Feb. 4, from 8 – 11:30 p.m. ET/5-8:30 p.m. PT, and will be available for streaming on Paramount+ for live and on-demand viewing.

Stay tuned for further updates as Music’s Biggest Night approaches!