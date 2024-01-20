Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

AFRICA

Senegal secures AFCON Soccer Quarter-final spot in thrilling clash with Cameroon

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Senegal secures AFCON Soccer Quarter-final spot in thrilling clash with Cameroon
Senegal-win

 

IN a highly anticipated showdown, Senegal emerged victorious in a Lions’ clash against Cameroon, sealing a 3-1 win in a match characterized by impeccable control. While Aliou Cissé’s squad faced a few tense moments after Cameroon narrowed the score to 2-1, Senegal’s star player,  Sadio Mané, delivered the decisive blow with the third goal, ensuring Senegal’s second consecutive victory and confirming their spot in the AFCON quarterfinals.

Sadio Mané’s goal not only secured Senegal’s triumph but also alleviated the collective anticipation of the nation. The win solidified Senegal’s position at the top of the group, but they must now strive to maintain their first-place standing, especially as Guinea secured their place in the group final by narrowly defeating Gambia.

While Guinea has yet to secure mathematical qualification, they have the opportunity to surpass Senegal and claim the group’s leadership if they triumph in the upcoming West African derby. Guinea only needs a point or a draw to confirm their spot in the quarterfinals. The promising clash between Senegal and Guinea is set for next Tuesday, promising an exciting spectacle in the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

You Might Also Like

Nigeria, the Kidnapped Nation. By Chidi Amuta

Burkina Faso foils alleged coup attempt, arrests plotters

Former Sierra Leone president seeks medical care in Nigeria amid allegations

Nigerian ex-president to mediate Ethiopia-Somalia tensions

DRC: Opposition declares protest during Tshisekedi’s inauguration

TAGGED: , , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Who is the host of the Grammy Awards 2024? Who is the host of the Grammy Awards 2024?
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Who is the host of the Grammy Awards 2024?
ENTERTAINMENT

Who is the host of the Grammy Awards 2024?

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Injury Clouds AFCON 2023 Hopes for Nigeria Ahead of Crucial Group Stage Finale
UN Paid Internships 2024: 89 Open Internships/Online Applications for 2024
Nigeria, the Kidnapped Nation. By Chidi Amuta
Senegal advances in Africa Cup with Mané’s Seal; Cape Verde joins roundup
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights