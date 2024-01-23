Support USAfricaLIVE.com

US Secretary of state meets President Tinubu for bilateral talks.

US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, commenced bilateral talks with Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the State House. Blinken, on a four-country tour of Cape Verde, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, and Angola, aims to strengthen security partnerships and promote health and economic development in West Africa.

He arrived at the State House at 7 pm local time, received by Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar. Notable officials present included Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila, Minister of Information Mohammed Idris, and Minister of Solid Minerals Development Dele Alake. Following the meeting, a joint press conference with Minister of Foreign Affairs Tuggar is scheduled, and Blinken will depart for Lagos to engage with the business community.

