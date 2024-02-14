Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

NEWS

Nigeria: Government in Talks with Labour to Avert Strike Amid Minimum Wage Dispute

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Nigeria: Government in Talks with Labour to Avert Strike Amid Minimum Wage Dispute

The federal government of Nigeria has initiated discussions with organized labor to prevent an impending strike by workers. This action comes in response to grievances over the inadequate execution of fuel subsidy removal measures, including the payment of a N35,000 minimum wage increase.

Confirming the negotiations, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, stated that talks on the new minimum wage had also commenced. She emphasized the gradual nature of the negotiations, which she said is aimed at addressing workers’ concerns effectively.

Despite the looming strike threat, the federal government of Nigeria has urged the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) to refrain from industrial action. It is pledging to resume wage award payments to workers promptly.

Against the backdrop of economic challenges, Senator Diket Plang, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Labour and Employment, assured support from the National Assembly for the introduction of a living wage.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

During the Second National Labour Adjudication and Arbitration Forum, Onyejeocha emphasized the ongoing negotiations, emphasizing the importance of social dialogue and tripartite engagement.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, emphasized the government’s commitment to a fair and sustainable minimum wage, advocating for tripartism and social dialogue.

While addressing disagreements, the SGF highlighted the efficacy of alternative dispute resolution mechanisms, emphasizing the need for collaboration and compromise.

President of the Court of Appeal, Hon. Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, endorsed alternative dispute resolution, suggesting its suitability for labor conflicts.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the government’s handling of wage negotiations, NLC President Joe Ajaero criticized the delay in implementing agreements and the impact of inflation on workers’ purchasing power.

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, stressed the importance of dialogue in promoting development and pledged the government’s commitment to implementing recommendations from the forum.

NECA President Taiwo Adeniyi emphasized prioritizing employer welfare and encouraged social dialogue to enhance industrial harmony.

In a meeting with labor leaders, Minister Onyejeocha appealed for the withdrawal of the strike ultimatum, citing ongoing efforts to fulfill the agreement’s terms. She assured labor of the government’s dedication to meeting their expectations.

Labor leaders expressed commitment to the ultimatum, urging the government to expedite the agreement’s implementation. They emphasized the importance of timely action for the benefit of workers and national interests.

You Might Also Like

Senegalese security operatives killed three protesters – Amnesty Int’l

DRC: Dozens dead in Congo river boat collision

WAEC releases results of WASSCE

Senegal to shutdown internet access ahead of protest over vote delay

President Tinubu, Emir of Kano, hunger and anger across Nigeria. By Suyi Ayodele

TAGGED: , , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Suozzi triumphs in New York special election, tightens House Majority Suozzi triumphs in New York special election, tightens House Majority
Next Article AFRICAN UNION DEVELOPMENT AGENCY (AUDA-NEPAD) YOUNG PROFESSIONALS PROGRAMME 2024 FOR YOUNG AFRICANS Join the 2024 AUDA-NEPAD Young Professionals Programme – Apply Today!
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
2024 Polaris Bank Graduate Intensive Training Program for Young Nigerian Graduates
Jobs & Internship

2024 Polaris Bank Graduate Intensive Training Program for Young Nigerian Graduates

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Join the 2024 AUDA-NEPAD Young Professionals Programme – Apply Today!
Suozzi triumphs in New York special election, tightens House Majority
Senegalese security operatives killed three protesters – Amnesty Int’l
DRC: Dozens dead in Congo river boat collision
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights