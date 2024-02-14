Nigeria: Government in Talks with Labour to Avert Strike Amid Minimum Wage Dispute

The federal government of Nigeria has initiated discussions with organized labor to prevent an impending strike by workers. This action comes in response to grievances over the inadequate execution of fuel subsidy removal measures, including the payment of a N35,000 minimum wage increase.

Confirming the negotiations, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, stated that talks on the new minimum wage had also commenced. She emphasized the gradual nature of the negotiations, which she said is aimed at addressing workers’ concerns effectively.

Despite the looming strike threat, the federal government of Nigeria has urged the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) to refrain from industrial action. It is pledging to resume wage award payments to workers promptly.

Against the backdrop of economic challenges, Senator Diket Plang, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Labour and Employment, assured support from the National Assembly for the introduction of a living wage.

During the Second National Labour Adjudication and Arbitration Forum, Onyejeocha emphasized the ongoing negotiations, emphasizing the importance of social dialogue and tripartite engagement.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, emphasized the government’s commitment to a fair and sustainable minimum wage, advocating for tripartism and social dialogue.

While addressing disagreements, the SGF highlighted the efficacy of alternative dispute resolution mechanisms, emphasizing the need for collaboration and compromise.

President of the Court of Appeal, Hon. Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, endorsed alternative dispute resolution, suggesting its suitability for labor conflicts.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the government’s handling of wage negotiations, NLC President Joe Ajaero criticized the delay in implementing agreements and the impact of inflation on workers’ purchasing power.

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, stressed the importance of dialogue in promoting development and pledged the government’s commitment to implementing recommendations from the forum.

NECA President Taiwo Adeniyi emphasized prioritizing employer welfare and encouraged social dialogue to enhance industrial harmony.

In a meeting with labor leaders, Minister Onyejeocha appealed for the withdrawal of the strike ultimatum, citing ongoing efforts to fulfill the agreement’s terms. She assured labor of the government’s dedication to meeting their expectations.

Labor leaders expressed commitment to the ultimatum, urging the government to expedite the agreement’s implementation. They emphasized the importance of timely action for the benefit of workers and national interests.