USAfrica: Assassination of Silas Onyima, Soludo vows perpetrators will be "brought to justice"

USAfrica: Assassination of Silas Onyima, Soludo vows perpetrators will be “brought to justice”
Silas Onyima 2023 USAfricaonline.com vio

 USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Nigeria’s Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo, has expressed “deep concern and immense sadness” regarding the news of the brutal assassination of Mr. Silas Onyima, President-General of Umuoji Community in Idemili North Local Government Area of the State.” Mr. Onyima was reported to have been killed on Friday night, February 23,2024.

The following is the statement signed by the Press Secretary to the Governor, Christian Aburime:

“On behalf of the good people of Anambra State, the state government unreservedly condemns this heinous act of unprovoked violence.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of Mr. Onyima, the Umuoji community, and the entire Idemili North Local Government Area.

This senseless killing represents an affront to the peace and security we are collectively working to build in Anambra State, and Governor Soludo has vowed to ensure that the perpetrators of this dastardly act are brought to justice.

Governor Soludo has directed the State security agencies to take immediate and decisive action to apprehend the culprits and ensure swift prosecution of those responsible to deter future recurrences.

Meanwhile, the Anambra State Government remains fully committed to the security of lives and property in the state and will not be deterred by the acts of criminals who seek to disrupt the peace and progress of our land

We call on all Anambra residents to remain calm and law-abiding as we continue to work together with security agencies to keep the perpetrators of violent crimes away from our communities and state.”

Anambra State has been battling the challenges of insecurity and alleged politically motivated violence

USAfrica: Ali Bongo and the 40 thieves. By Chido Nwangwu

 

 

 

By USAfricaLIVE
