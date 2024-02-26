15 killed by jihadists-terrorists at Catholic mass

At least, fifteen worshipers were killed and two were injured by suspected jihadists during a mass this Sunday in a Catholic church in northern Burkina Faso (Africa).

“We bring to your attention a terrorist attack suffered by the Catholic community of the town of Essakane today, February 25, when they were gathered for Sunday prayer,” wrote the vicar general of the diocese of Dori, Jean-Pierre Sawadogo, in a statement sent to AFP.

Sawadogo gave a provisional toll of 15 of the worshippers dead and two wounded.

Of that number, “12 died on the spot and three at the CSPS (Center for Health and Social Promotion)” due to their injuries.

The village of Essakane is located in the area called the three borders, on the borders of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, where jihadist groups have settled.

In his statement, Sawadogo indicated that he wants peace and security in Burkina Faso, which since 2015 has faced acts of jihadist violence attributed to armed movements affiliated with Al-Qaida and the Islamic State group.

Since then, these attacks have caused nearly 20,000 deaths and more than two million people displaced internally, and have often been carried out against churches.

In addition, kidnappings of religious people in Burkina Faso have also been increasing. In February 2020, 24 people were killed and 18 injured in an attack on a Protestant church in the city of Pansi. (AFP)