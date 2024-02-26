Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

AFRICA

15 killed by jihadists-terrorists at Catholic mass

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
15 killed by jihadists-terrorists at Catholic mass
Gunmen-terrorists-bandits

At least, fifteen worshipers were killed and two were injured by suspected jihadists during a mass this Sunday in a Catholic church in northern Burkina Faso (Africa).

“We bring to your attention a terrorist attack suffered by the Catholic community of the town of Essakane today, February 25, when they were gathered for Sunday prayer,” wrote the vicar general of the diocese of Dori, Jean-Pierre Sawadogo, in a statement sent to AFP.

Sawadogo gave a provisional toll of 15 of the worshippers dead and two wounded.

Of that number, “12 died on the spot and three at the CSPS (Center for Health and Social Promotion)” due to their injuries.

The village of Essakane is located in the area called the three borders, on the borders of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, where jihadist groups have settled.

In his statement, Sawadogo indicated that he wants peace and security in Burkina Faso, which since 2015 has faced acts of jihadist violence attributed to armed movements affiliated with Al-Qaida and the Islamic State group.

Since then, these attacks have caused nearly 20,000 deaths and more than two million people displaced internally, and have often been carried out against churches.

In addition, kidnappings of religious people in Burkina Faso have also been increasing. In February 2020, 24 people were killed and 18 injured in an attack on a Protestant church in the city of Pansi. (AFP)

You Might Also Like

Tinubu says “we’re proud of the accomplishments” of Gov. Otti

USAfrica: Assassination of Silas Onyima, Soludo vows perpetrators will be “brought to justice”

Igboho says “Buhari handed over spoiled Nigeria to Tinubu”

USAfrica: Power, Vision and a New Aba. By Chidi Amuta

Tinubu says he will not adjust his “reforms” despite hardships, challenges

TAGGED: , , ,
Share This Article
By USAfricaLIVE
Follow:
#BreakingNews and special reports unit of USAfrica multimedia networks, USAfricaonline.comm USAfricaLive.com and USAfricaTV
Previous Article Tinubu says “we're proud of the accomplishments” of Gov. Otti Tinubu says “we’re proud of the accomplishments” of Gov. Otti
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Tinubu says “we're proud of the accomplishments” of Gov. Otti
AFRICA

Tinubu says “we’re proud of the accomplishments” of Gov. Otti

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Biden sets to visit Southern border on same day as Trump
Ronna McDaniel resigns after pressure from Trump
Geometric Power Plant Set to Elevate Aba’s Electricity Landscape
USAfrica: Assassination of Silas Onyima, Soludo vows perpetrators will be “brought to justice”
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights