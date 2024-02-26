Tinubu says “we’re proud of the accomplishments” of Gov. Otti

Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu has commended the Abia State Governor Alex Otti, on the infrastructural, especially the rebuilding and rehabilitation of roads in the State.

Three of those roads (Omoba, Queens and Jubilee) were commissioned on February 26, 2024 on behalf of the president who was represented by the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima.

Tiinubu’s speech stated that “Within the last nine months,people of Abia State have witnessed a change in their fortunes. Abia is working, we are quite proud of the accomplishments of His Excellency Dr. Alex Otti OFR. He has brought to bear his wealth of experience, intellect and exposure to the development of Abia State.”.

He emphasized that quality leadership is very crucial to the development of the society and thanked Governor Otti for his humility and respect as well as the development he is bringing to Abia”.

Otti thanked the President and noted “This road is a road that is built to last. When we do this, we want to give the power back to the people. We want to give access to you. We want you to go back to what you do and what you know how to do without any obstruction and that is why we have promised that every part of Aba must be touched”.