Police arrested seven suspects for murder of South African rapper

Police arrested seven suspects for murder of South African rapper

Seven individuals have been apprehended in connection with the tragic killings of renowned South African rapper Kiernan Forbes, widely known as AKA, and his close associate, celebrity chef and entrepreneur Tebello “Tibz” Motshoane. The two were fatally shot outside a Durban restaurant a year ago, a shocking incident that deeply affected the South African community.

Law enforcement officials disclosed that hired assailants targeted AKA, yet the motive remains undisclosed. A series of successful hits characterized AKA’s career, including collaborations with Nigeria’s Burna Boy.

The apprehended suspects, all under the age of 36, are scheduled to appear in court on Thursday. Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, the KwaZulu-Natal provincial police commissioner, emphasized during a Tuesday night press briefing that AKA was under surveillance from the airport, and Tibz was an unintended victim in the Florida Road murder.

“It was clear that AKA was monitored from the airport, and Tibz was not the intended target in the murder on Florida Road in Durban,” stated Lt Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. He added that the perpetrators were compensated for their involvement in the crime.

According to Lt Gen Mkwananzi, the accused individuals played diverse roles in the plot to assassinate AKA. The detained suspects include two gunmen responsible for firing multiple rounds at the victims, three spotters tracking AKA from Durban’s airport, an individual allegedly responsible for obtaining the firearms used in the ambush, and the alleged mastermind. Some of the suspects are also implicated in unrelated murder cases.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda announced the arrest of six suspects on Tuesday evening, with a seventh suspect apprehended on Wednesday morning. The latter, a 30-year-old South African citizen from KwaZulu-Natal, is accused of serving as a spotter.

The two alleged gunmen were discovered in Eswatini, and plans are in progress to extradite them to face murder charges in South Africa. Exhibits recovered during the arrests include four vehicles, firearms linked to the murders of AKA and Motshoane, and empty cartridges.

Police Minister Bheki Cele acknowledged the disturbance caused by the killings, captured on CCTV cameras, expressing hope that the arrests would bring solace to the nation, which grapples with one of the world’s highest murder rates. Reflecting on the motive, Minister Cele stated that it would be revealed during court proceedings.

AKA, who commenced his musical journey as part of the rap group Entity before launching a successful solo career, earned numerous accolades in South Africa and international recognition with nominations from Black Entertainment Television (BET) and MTV Europe. He received a posthumous honor at the BET Hip Hop Awards last year.

