Military Chiefs meet in Eastern DRC to coordinate strategy against M23 Rebels

Stability in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is currently under scrutiny, as military leaders representing five regional countries convene to formulate a coordinated military strategy aimed at quelling hostilities that pose the risk of escalating into a regional conflict.

EFFORTS TO END HOSTILITIES

Over the course of several days, military officials from the DRC, Tanzania, Malawi, South Africa, and Burundi have convened in Goma, the capital of North Kivu province in the DRC, to evaluate and fortify joint military operations against the prevailing hostilities, notably in the vicinity of the strategic town of Sake. This town serves as the final defense line before Goma, where the Congolese army, alongside partners such as the military factions of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), have deployed heavy artillery to impede the advancement of the March 23 Movement (M23) rebels. The resurgence of the rebel faction in late 2021 has instigated conflicts, humanitarian crises, and the occupation of key strongholds within Congolese territory, including various positions in the mountains overlooking Sake.

This summit is regarded by DRC military authorities as a pivotal juncture in regional endeavors to stabilize the volatile region, which, as articulated by the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General in the DRC, Bintou Keita, “risks extending the conflict on a regional scale.” An official from the Congolese army in Goma highlighted, “The presence of these military figures underscores the regional commitment to peace and security. It also reflects the collaborative spirit of the SADC forces.”

According to statements from the Angolan government, whose President Joao Lourenco presently assumes the rotating presidency of SADC, Tanzania, Malawi, and South Africa have already deployed their military contingents in eastern DRC as part of a joint SADC operation mandated to undertake offensive actions against the rebels, particularly the M23. The core objective of the gathering was to address the immediate challenges posed by the M23 rebels and their supporters, emphasized an official privy to the closed-door deliberations, highlighting the collective resolve of SADC and its allies to bolster the Congolese army’s efforts in quashing the rebellion’s activities in the region. Following extensive closed-door discussions on Friday, Congolese military sources underscored the imperative need for a coordinated military strategy.

PEACE HANGING IN BALANCE

Despite the mobilization of SADC for ground operations, the situation in the Sake area remains highly precarious due to continuous bombardment by M23 rebels from the mountainous perches overlooking the town. On Thursday, four individuals, including a Tanzanian soldier deployed as part of the SADC mission, sustained serious injuries in Sake due to bombings launched by the rebels targeting the military base and surrounding settlements. Reports from local sources indicated that two armored vehicles belonging to the Tanzanian contingent were subjected to bombings during a reconnaissance mission.

On Friday, approximately ten bombs were once again discharged by the rebels, resulting in injuries and the loss of life among at least three civilians, just prior to the arrival of the five military leaders in Mubambiro, situated at the eastern ingress to Sake, for an on-site inspection. General Sylvain Ekenge, spokesperson for the Congolese military, affirmed that these bomb assaults failed to deter the resolve of the Congolese army and the military leaders of contributing nations, who remained steadfast in the region. “The terrorists attempted to deter them by dropping bombs, but they did not weaken the determination of the defense force leaders, who arrived in Mubambiro and refined strategies to end the activities of these M23 terrorists,” remarked Ekenge.

In a communique released in mid-February, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) expressed apprehension regarding the plight of approximately 135,000 internally displaced persons who fled Sake towards the provincial capital Goma due to bombings targeting civilian shelters, including the Zaina camp in Sake and the Lushagala camp in Goma, where nearly 65,000 displaced persons have sought refuge. The UNHCR noted that indiscriminate bombings further exacerbate pressure on already strained resources to accommodate 800,000 internally displaced persons in the region and an additional 2.5 million in North Kivu province.

The UN peacekeeping mission in the DRC, known as MONUSCO, disclosed its reinforced presence in Goma in response to the escalation of hostilities. “This effort underscores the force’s unwavering commitment to safeguard the civilians of Goma and Sake,” affirmed MONUSCO military spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mensah Kadagni.

The offensives by M23 have precipitated a diplomatic impasse between the DRC and Rwanda. The DRC has levied accusations against Rwanda of supporting M23 rebels, allegations refuted by both Kigali and the M23 rebel faction. Rwandan authorities have accused the Congolese army of backing remnants of the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR), implicated in the 1994 genocide.

The Angolan government recently unveiled the prospect of direct dialogue between the presidents of the DRC and Rwanda following a meeting in late February in Luanda between Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi and Lourenco, the appointed mediator, on the peace and security situation in eastern DRC. According to Angolan Minister of Foreign Affairs Tete Antonio, President of the DRC Felix Tshisekedi has evinced readiness to engage with his Rwandan counterpart, Paul Kagame, to address the persistent instability in eastern DRC, subsequent to Tshisekedi’s visit to Luanda in late February 2024.