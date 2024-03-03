Shettima reiterates FG’s commitment to tackle national security challenges

Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima has restated the unwavering commitment of the current administration to address all manifestations of security challenges across the nation.

This affirmation was articulated during his official visit to former President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura, Katsina State, on Saturday, March 2, 2024, as outlined in a press release issued by Stanley Nkwocha, the Senior Special Assistant on Media & Communications to the President (Office of the Vice President).

During his visit to Daura, Vice President Shettima underscored his objective to convey solidarity with the former president and extend condolences to both the government and the populace of Katsina State in light of recent incidents of banditry that have affected numerous communities within the state.

He offered assurances to the residents of Katsina and other areas grappling with these security challenges that the government is resolutely committed to deploying requisite resources to confront the scourge of insecurity, with the overarching goal of restoring national tranquility and ensuring stability throughout the nation.

“I am here essentially to pay homage to the elder statesman. This is my first time coming to Daura since he came back home and we felt duty-bound to come and identify with him and also to commiserate with the people of Katsina, the governor and the government over the sad incidents of some loss of lives in the past couple of days.

“We also want to assure them of the federal government’s determination to secure their lives and also to convey the best wishes of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to his excellency, former President Muhammadu Buhari and the good people of Katsina,” Shettima said.

The Vice President further assured the residents of Katsina and the broader Nigerian population that the “federal government will leave no stone unturned and will expend whatever resources that are needed to safeguard the lives and properties of the citizenry.”

Former President Muhammadu Buhari, expressing appreciation for the Vice President’s visit, commended the current administration’s efforts in stabilizing the economy and its ongoing commitment to the welfare of Nigerians. He expressed contentment with their performance, highlighting the administration’s capability in stabilizing the situation and its genuine concern for the Nigerian populace.

Furthermore, Vice President Shettima conducted formal visits to prominent figures in the region, including the Emir of Daura, His Royal Highness, Alhaji (Dr) Umar Faruq Umar, and the Emir of Katsina, His Royal Highness, Alhaji (Dr) Abdulmumini Kabir Usman, as a gesture of respect and to fortify relationships.

Accompanying the Vice President on his visit were several dignitaries, including the Governor of Katsina State, Dikko Radda; the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu; and the former Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha. Their presence underscored the significance of the visit and the collective commitment among Nigeria’s leadership to address the nation’s challenges collaboratively.