Mali: Army colonel arrested over abuses of human rights

A senior officer within Mali’s military ranks has been detained following the release of his recent publication, which contained assertions regarding alleged human rights violations perpetrated by the army against civilians.

In his comprehensive 400-page book titled “Mali: The Challenge of Terrorism in Africa,” Colonel Alpha Yaya Sangaré referenced findings from human rights organizations, asserting, “Since 2016, the FDS [Defence and Security Forces] have engaged in abuses against people accused to be part of terrorist groups.” He further implicated army personnel in these abuses, suggesting complicity within the military hierarchy.

The arrest of Mr. Sangaré was executed late on Saturday, with confirmation provided by his family on Sunday.

Last Friday, Mali’s defense ministry vehemently refuted the allegations contained in the book, categorizing them as “false.”

Numerous international human rights organizations have accused Malian troops of perpetrating abuses and extrajudicial executions in their campaign against Islamist insurgents.

(AFP)