Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

AFRICA

Mali: Army colonel arrested over abuses of human rights

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Mali: Army colonel arrested over abuses of human rights

A senior officer within Mali’s military ranks has been detained following the release of his recent publication, which contained assertions regarding alleged human rights violations perpetrated by the army against civilians.

In his comprehensive 400-page book titled “Mali: The Challenge of Terrorism in Africa,” Colonel Alpha Yaya Sangaré referenced findings from human rights organizations, asserting, “Since 2016, the FDS [Defence and Security Forces] have engaged in abuses against people accused to be part of terrorist groups.” He further implicated army personnel in these abuses, suggesting complicity within the military hierarchy.

The arrest of Mr. Sangaré was executed late on Saturday, with confirmation provided by his family on Sunday.

Last Friday, Mali’s defense ministry vehemently refuted the allegations contained in the book, categorizing them as “false.”

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Numerous international human rights organizations have accused Malian troops of perpetrating abuses and extrajudicial executions in their campaign against Islamist insurgents.
(AFP)

You Might Also Like

Haiti declares state of emergency amid escalating violence

Protesters in Senegal demand new election within a month

Burkina Faso: 170 reported dead in a village attack

Tributes, mourning of Nollywood legend, ‘Mr. Ibu’ (John Okafor)

Military Chiefs meet in Eastern DRC to coordinate strategy against M23 Rebels

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article CPPE raises concerns over expatriate employment levy CPPE raises concerns over expatriate employment levy
Next Article Nigeria tightens security as food theft persists Nigeria tightens security as food theft persists
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Nigeria tightens security as food theft persists
BUSINESS

Nigeria tightens security as food theft persists

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
CPPE raises concerns over expatriate employment levy
Tinubu not responsible for current economic hardship – David Umahi
Haiti declares state of emergency amid escalating violence
Protesters in Senegal demand new election within a month
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights