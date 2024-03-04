Nigeria tightens security as food theft persists

In response to escalating concerns surrounding food security, Nigerian authorities have implemented heightened security measures at government food storage facilities nationwide.

Reports indicate a surge in incidents targeting warehouses, where food items are being unlawfully appropriated due to widespread economic hardship, rendering many unable to afford essential provisions.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) announced on Sunday, March 3, 2024, its decision to bolster security measures at its offices and warehouses across the country, aiming to preempt any potential breaches.

The urgency of the situation was underscored by recent events in Nigeria’s federal capital, Abuja, where local residents forcibly entered a government facility and looted food supplies, including bags of maize. Additionally, various other items perceived as valuable, such as protectors utilized to secure the site, were also pilfered during the incident, which reportedly persisted for several hours. Consequently, the ensuing chaos led to significant disruptions, with road blockages exacerbating traffic congestion in the vicinity.

Footage circulating online depicts the disorderly scenes witnessed on Sunday, depicting large crowds converging around the facilities and individuals absconding with sacks of grain.

Local law enforcement authorities have confirmed that the situation has since been brought under control, assuaging immediate concerns regarding public safety and order.

The episode unfolds against the backdrop of a deepening economic crisis in the nation, characterized by soaring prices of commodities and services, with inflation rates nearing 30%.

(AFP)