Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

BUSINESS

Nigeria tightens security as food theft persists

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Nigeria tightens security as food theft persists

In response to escalating concerns surrounding food security, Nigerian authorities have implemented heightened security measures at government food storage facilities nationwide.

Reports indicate a surge in incidents targeting warehouses, where food items are being unlawfully appropriated due to widespread economic hardship, rendering many unable to afford essential provisions.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) announced on Sunday, March 3, 2024, its decision to bolster security measures at its offices and warehouses across the country, aiming to preempt any potential breaches.

The urgency of the situation was underscored by recent events in Nigeria’s federal capital, Abuja, where local residents forcibly entered a government facility and looted food supplies, including bags of maize. Additionally, various other items perceived as valuable, such as protectors utilized to secure the site, were also pilfered during the incident, which reportedly persisted for several hours. Consequently, the ensuing chaos led to significant disruptions, with road blockages exacerbating traffic congestion in the vicinity.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Footage circulating online depicts the disorderly scenes witnessed on Sunday, depicting large crowds converging around the facilities and individuals absconding with sacks of grain.

Local law enforcement authorities have confirmed that the situation has since been brought under control, assuaging immediate concerns regarding public safety and order.

The episode unfolds against the backdrop of a deepening economic crisis in the nation, characterized by soaring prices of commodities and services, with inflation rates nearing 30%.
(AFP)

You Might Also Like

CPPE raises concerns over expatriate employment levy

Tinubu not responsible for current economic hardship – David Umahi

Haiti declares state of emergency amid escalating violence

Protesters in Senegal demand new election within a month

SpaceX launches 8 crew mission to ISS for 6 months science expedition

TAGGED: , , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Mali: Army colonel arrested over abuses of human rights Mali: Army colonel arrested over abuses of human rights
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Mali: Army colonel arrested over abuses of human rights
AFRICA

Mali: Army colonel arrested over abuses of human rights

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
CPPE raises concerns over expatriate employment levy
Tinubu not responsible for current economic hardship – David Umahi
Haiti declares state of emergency amid escalating violence
Protesters in Senegal demand new election within a month
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights