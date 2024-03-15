Landslide in Rwanda spills over to Congo border

The municipality of Buhozi, situated within the Kabare territory of South Kivu, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), adjacent to the border with Rwanda, has once again encountered a series of landslides over the preceding two days. This recent calamity has impacted the Ruzizi River and the Nyamagana hill within the DRC region.

Local civic organizations are advocating for heightened security measures to thwart infiltrations by foreign entities. Homes have been inundated, and structural fissures have become apparent in certain edifices.

Resident Testimony (Munguakonkwa Ndagano, Resident of Buhozi):

“In Buhozi, our dwellings lie in ruins, compelling us to seek refuge on the thoroughfare. Aid remains elusive. Additionally, in Rwanda, a landslide obstructed the Ruzizi River, decimating our farmlands. People traverse from Rwanda unhindered. We implore governmental intervention.”

Representative of Civil Society (Elvis Mupenda, South Kivu):

“When delineating national boundaries, particularly within the Great Lakes region, the existing delineation does not necessarily delineate a concrete border. Hence, I posit that border services should attend to this matter. Pertaining to populace movement, I have observed Congolese nationals commencing crossings at this juncture, and even Rwandans are traversing the area.”

The landslide incident in Rwanda has inflicted substantial devastation within the DRC, underscoring the interdependence of natural disasters across regional borders.