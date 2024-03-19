Niger’s diplomatic shifts prompt U.S. concerns

Last week, U.S. officials undertook a diplomatic mission to Niger, expressing concerns regarding the nation’s potential alignment with Russia and Iran. The Pentagon disclosed on Monday, March 18, 2024, that this engagement occurred just before the ruling junta in Niger revoked an agreement governing the presence of approximately 1,000 U.S. military personnel in the country. The Pentagon stated it is actively seeking clarification on the future course of action. Niger announced on Saturday the immediate revocation of its military accord with the United States, permitting Pentagon personnel to operate on its territory.

Sabrina Singh, spokesperson for the Pentagon, affirmed that the U.S. delegation engaged in direct and candid discussions with Niger’s leadership before the junta’s announcement. She emphasized ongoing communication with Niger’s ruling military council, known as the CNSP, stating, “The U.S. delegation was there to raise a number of concerns… We were troubled by the path that Niger is on.” Singh highlighted the necessity of face-to-face dialogues to address mutual concerns and understand perspectives.

Concerns were specifically raised by U.S. officials regarding Niger’s potential engagements with Russia and Iran. Since the coup in July 2023, the military junta in Niamey has expelled French and European forces, withdrawn from the Economic Community of West African States, and strengthened military ties with Russia. Notably, senior Russian defense officials, including Yunus-bek Yevkurov, Russia’s deputy defense minister, have visited Niger and held discussions with junta leaders. Additionally, Prime Minister Ali Mahamane Lamine Zeine visited Iran in January.

Responding to allegations made by the U.S. delegation, the ruling junta in Niger denounced claims of a secret uranium agreement with Iran as false. While Singh did not elaborate on U.S. concerns regarding Iran, she underscored the significance of ongoing dialogue.

The U.S. delegation to Niger on March 12-13 comprised Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly Phee, Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs Celeste Wallander, and General Michael Langley, the top U.S. general for the region. The U.S. State Department clarified that the discussions aimed to address “Niger’s return to a democratic path and the future of our security and development partnership.”

Following the coup, the U.S. military consolidated its presence in Niger, relocating troops from Air Base 101 in Niamey to Air Base 201 in Agadez. This strategic adjustment impacted the U.S. counter-terrorism strategy in the region, which previously targeted Islamic State militants and Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal Muslimeen, an al Qaeda affiliate, in the Sahel. Since the coup, U.S. forces have focused solely on force protection operations.

While acknowledging the challenges, Singh did not rule out the possibility of a resolution that would permit continued U.S. military presence in Niger, emphasizing the desire to sustain the partnership, contingent upon a viable pathway forward.