Nigerian army denies reprisals, vows justice in Okuama killings of soldiers

The Nigerian Army issued a statement on Monday, March 18, 2024, addressing the situation in the Okuama community of the Ughelli South Local Government Area, Delta State, where military personnel lost their lives. The Army refuted claims of engaging in reprisals against the community, stating that approximately 20 suspects have been apprehended. Additionally, the Defence Headquarters released the names of the deceased Army personnel and emphasized the ongoing efforts to apprehend the perpetrators. Despite community accusations, the military stressed its commitment to bringing the culprits to justice, cautioning against misinformation and affirming its dedication to upholding human rights and legal protocols.

An unnamed community leader voiced concerns over alleged mass arrests and killings by the military, drawing parallels to the contentious Odi incident of 1999. Reports emerged on Monday of soldiers burning houses as residents fled the Okuama community following clashes resulting in the deaths of at least 17 military personnel. However, the Defence Headquarters refuted claims of reprisal attacks, stating that the community was deserted before the arrival of troops.

In response to the tragic loss of its personnel, the Defence Headquarters pledged measured responses and vowed to uphold legal standards in dealing with the perpetrators. Major General Buba Edward, Director of Defence Media Operations, emphasized the solemnity of the soldiers’ sacrifice and urged against spreading false information. The military urged the community to collaborate in apprehending the offenders.

Meanwhile, the Ijaw Youth Council Worldwide condemned the killings, urging swift government action to ensure justice and prevent further escalation. The incident in Okuama prompted widespread panic and displacement, impacting community life and causing significant economic losses. Efforts to restore peace and stability in the affected areas remain paramount, with calls for comprehensive investigations and constructive dialogue to address underlying tensions and prevent future violence.