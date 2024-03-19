Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

NEWS

Nigerian army denies reprisals, vows justice in Okuama killings of soldiers

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Nigerian army denies reprisals, vows justice in Okuama killings of soldiers

The Nigerian Army issued a statement on Monday, March 18, 2024, addressing the situation in the Okuama community of the Ughelli South Local Government Area, Delta State, where military personnel lost their lives. The Army refuted claims of engaging in reprisals against the community, stating that approximately 20 suspects have been apprehended. Additionally, the Defence Headquarters released the names of the deceased Army personnel and emphasized the ongoing efforts to apprehend the perpetrators. Despite community accusations, the military stressed its commitment to bringing the culprits to justice, cautioning against misinformation and affirming its dedication to upholding human rights and legal protocols.

An unnamed community leader voiced concerns over alleged mass arrests and killings by the military, drawing parallels to the contentious Odi incident of 1999. Reports emerged on Monday of soldiers burning houses as residents fled the Okuama community following clashes resulting in the deaths of at least 17 military personnel. However, the Defence Headquarters refuted claims of reprisal attacks, stating that the community was deserted before the arrival of troops.

In response to the tragic loss of its personnel, the Defence Headquarters pledged measured responses and vowed to uphold legal standards in dealing with the perpetrators. Major General Buba Edward, Director of Defence Media Operations, emphasized the solemnity of the soldiers’ sacrifice and urged against spreading false information. The military urged the community to collaborate in apprehending the offenders.

Meanwhile, the Ijaw Youth Council Worldwide condemned the killings, urging swift government action to ensure justice and prevent further escalation. The incident in Okuama prompted widespread panic and displacement, impacting community life and causing significant economic losses. Efforts to restore peace and stability in the affected areas remain paramount, with calls for comprehensive investigations and constructive dialogue to address underlying tensions and prevent future violence.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

You Might Also Like

Lessons from Nigeria’s Odi, Zaki Biam and Okuama. By Suyi Ayodele

USAfrica: Nigerians, from ’emi lo kan’ to ’emi lo can’t’ President. By Chudi Okoye

Niger’s diplomatic shifts prompt U.S. concerns

USAfrica: Nigeria must be held accountable for its failure to stop religious violence. By U.S Congressman John Rose

How Africans can tackle the disease that haunts us. By Khisimuzi Mdluli

TAGGED: ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Niger's diplomatic shifts prompt U.S. concerns Niger’s diplomatic shifts prompt U.S. concerns
Next Article USAfrica: Nigerians, from 'emi lo kan' to 'emi lo can't' President. By Chudi Okoye USAfrica: Nigerians, from ’emi lo kan’ to ’emi lo can’t’ President. By Chudi Okoye
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Lessons from Nigeria's Odi, Zaki Biam and Okuama. By Suyi Ayodele
INSIGHT

Lessons from Nigeria’s Odi, Zaki Biam and Okuama. By Suyi Ayodele

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
USAfrica: Nigerians, from ’emi lo kan’ to ’emi lo can’t’ President. By Chudi Okoye
Niger’s diplomatic shifts prompt U.S. concerns
Nigeria: NCC reports 90% recovery post undersea cable cuts
USAfrica: Nigeria must be held accountable for its failure to stop religious violence. By U.S Congressman John Rose
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?