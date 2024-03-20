Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

AFRICA

Kenyan President signs affordable housing bill into law

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Kenyan President signs affordable housing bill into law

Kenya’s President, William Ruto, has formally endorsed a contentious bill, enacting legislation that enables the government to sustain the collection of a housing levy amounting to 1.5% of an individual’s monthly earnings.

The primary objective of this levy is to facilitate the financing of affordable housing projects targeted at low-income demographics. Nevertheless, its implementation has elicited considerable disapproval.

Opposition factions and a substantial segment of the populace have voiced discontent regarding the levy, deeming it an additional financial encumbrance amidst a proliferation of new taxation measures.

Previously impeded by legal challenges, the bill encountered delays in its enactment, with a judicial intervention suspending deductions owing to inadequacies in the legal framework. Despite dissent voiced by opposition legislators, the bill underwent amendments and received ratification by Members of Parliament during the preceding week.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Originally articulated within President Ruto’s 2022 electoral platform, this levy constitutes a component of a broader fiscal legislation passed last June, which encompassed a twofold escalation of fuel sales tax. Additionally, an augmented health insurance levy is poised for imminent introduction.

The governmental stance asserts that augmenting tax revenues is imperative for mitigating the budget deficit and financing indispensable public amenities.

Commencing deductions of the 1.5% housing levy from salaries commenced in July of the prior year. However, amidst public outcry, an activist pursued legal recourse against the government, contending successfully that it unfairly targeted Kenyans within the formal sector who receive regular monthly remuneration.

In response to the concerns delineated by the judiciary, the newly enacted legislation extends the levy’s purview to encompass other categories of workers, now mandating non-salaried Kenyan individuals within the informal sector to fulfill levy obligations.

Furthermore, the newly enacted legislation establishes the Affordable Housing Fund, tasked with the administration of funds accruing from the levy.

Authorities affirm that deductions will not retroactively encompass sums that would have been remitted had the scheme not been suspended.

President Ruto aims to oversee the construction of 200,000 affordable housing units annually, concurrently aspiring to generate over 600,000 employment opportunities.

You Might Also Like

USAfrica: Nigerians, from ’emi lo kan’ to ’emi lo can’t’ President. By Chudi Okoye

Niger’s diplomatic shifts prompt U.S. concerns

How Africans can tackle the disease that haunts us. By Khisimuzi Mdluli

Terrorists abduct 87 in latest attack in Kaduna

USAfrica: State Police in Nigeria, an invitation to quick anarchy. By Chidi Amuta

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Lessons from Nigeria's Odi, Zaki Biam and Okuama. By Suyi Ayodele Lessons from Nigeria’s Odi, Zaki Biam and Okuama. By Suyi Ayodele
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Lessons from Nigeria's Odi, Zaki Biam and Okuama. By Suyi Ayodele
INSIGHT

Lessons from Nigeria’s Odi, Zaki Biam and Okuama. By Suyi Ayodele

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
USAfrica: Nigerians, from ’emi lo kan’ to ’emi lo can’t’ President. By Chudi Okoye
Nigerian army denies reprisals, vows justice in Okuama killings of soldiers
Niger’s diplomatic shifts prompt U.S. concerns
Nigeria: NCC reports 90% recovery post undersea cable cuts
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?