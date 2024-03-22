Breakthrough: Kidney transplant from genetically modified pig successful

Dectors at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston have disclosed the successful transplantation of a kidney from a genetically modified pig into a 62-year-old man diagnosed with end-stage renal disease. Conducted on March 16, this groundbreaking surgical procedure marks a notable advancement in facilitating more readily available organ options for patients, as revealed in a statement issued by the hospital.

The recipient, Richard Slayman of Weymouth, Massachusetts, is reportedly progressing well following the four-hour surgery and is anticipated to be discharged imminently, according to hospital authorities.

Key details of the kidney transplant procedure include:

Dr. Jim Kim, director of kidney and pancreas transplantation at the USC Transplant Institute in Los Angeles, underscored the substantial interest among experts in assessing the long-term outcomes of this pioneering animal-to-human transplant.

Slayman, who had previously undergone a human kidney transplant in 2018 after enduring seven years of dialysis, encountered organ failure after five years, necessitating a return to dialysis treatments.

The kidney utilized in the transplantation was procured from eGenesis, a Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company specializing in genetically modifying pigs to eliminate genes detrimental to human recipients while enhancing compatibility by introducing specific human genes. Furthermore, eGenesis deactivated pig-inherent viruses with the potential to infect humans.

Previous studies have demonstrated encouraging outcomes with kidneys from similarly modified pigs transplanted into monkeys, with survival periods ranging from an average of 176 days to over two years, as researchers reported in October in the journal Nature.

The transplantation involved the utilization of an experimental antibody, tegoprubart, developed by Eledon Pharmaceuticals, to aid in preventing rejection of the pig organ by the patient’s immune system.

Dr. Robert Montgomery, director of the NYU Langone Transplant Institute, commended the surgery’s significance in advancing xenotransplantation, highlighting its capacity to offer an alternative organ source for the hundreds of thousands afflicted by kidney failure.

Key Considerations:

Presently, over 100,000 individuals in the U.S. await organ transplants, with kidneys in high demand.

Montgomery emphasized that transplant centers are exploring various approaches in gene editing and medications, awaiting FDA authorization to conduct clinical trials for further insights into optimizing treatments for patients on waiting lists.

While previous endeavors, such as the University of Maryland’s transplant of a genetically modified pig heart into a terminally ill patient in January 2022, encountered obstacles, the successful kidney transplant represents a significant stride in addressing the organ shortage crisis and enhancing patient outcomes in transplantation.