Agriculture: Nigeria wishes to deepen cooperation relations with Morocco

Abubakar Kyari, Nigeria’s Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, has expressed Nigeria’s keenness to enhance cooperation with Morocco in the agricultural sector. During a meeting with Morocco’s Minister of Agriculture, Maritime Fishing, Rural Development, and Water and Forests, Mohamed Sadiki, at the International Agriculture Exhibition in Morocco (SIAM), Kyari highlighted the longstanding relations between the two countries and emphasized the commitment to deepen bilateral agreements and cooperation protocols.

Kyari praised Morocco’s progress in agriculture and described the meeting with Sadiki as productive. The SIAM, themed “Climate and Agriculture: For Sustainable and Resilient Production Systems,” is hosting representatives from nearly 70 countries, with Spain as the guest of honour and 1,500 exhibitors participating. The event, running until April 28, anticipates over 950,000 visitors and features a comprehensive program including 40 conferences and round tables discussing critical agricultural issues.

This move signifies Nigeria’s determination to leverage partnerships and learn from successful agricultural models to enhance its own agricultural practices and contribute to the sector’s growth and sustainability.

Ref: Apanews